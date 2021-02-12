SUMA Celebrates Valentine’s Day with Date Night at the Museum

In celebration of Valentine’s Day, the Southern Utah Museum of Art will be hosting a Date Night at the Museum event on Feb. 12 from 6:30-8:30 p.m.

This event costs $20 per couple and will be located in the SUMA gallery and classroom.

Due to COVID-19 precautions, tickets will be limited and masks are required at the event.

For the first time since starting the Date Night at the Museum event three years ago, couples will experience cheese and chocolate tasting from a local chocolatier.

SUMA holds many exhibits for students and residents to enjoy. The Art & Design Faculty exhibition began on Jan. 11 and will go until March 13. This exhibit showcases the work of nearly 20 artists, both full-time and part-time faculty members at SUU.

From Dust is a piece of art featured in the Art & Design exhibition and will be displayed until Feb. 27 The work of Cara Despain, a native to Salt Lake City tells the story of the nuclear testing period in the Nevada and Utah area during the early years of the Cold War. The long lasting effects of radiation still harm folks today.

Obsidian, a candy shop based in St. George, will be featuring some of their chocolates for guests to enjoy. They will also have tips and tricks involving the art of chocolate decorating and making for those in attendance.

At the end of the event, guests can take home a Valentine’s Day themed art kit that includes origami hearts and roses, along with a suminagashi paper marbling kit.

Tickets for this event can be purchased on the EventBrite website.

Story by Lainie Hallows

Photo by Jonathan J. Castellon