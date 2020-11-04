Founding Member of Weezer to Perform Online Concert

Jason Cropper, original guitarist and founding member of the band Weezer, will be performing a free online concert on Nov. 6.

The virtual concert is available for anyone to watch and will be streamed through the City of Saratoga Springs’ Facebook page starting at 7 p.m.

“With everything going on in society today, we are all looking for ways to connect with one another,” said Cropper. “When the City of Saratoga Springs approached me with the idea of hosting a live online performance for their community, I couldn’t think of a better way to bring people together.”

Cropper recently released his first solo singles Goodness Knows and Perfect Dream. He will be performing these songs in addition to a Weezer medley and a variety of other originals and covers during the livestream.

Saratoga Springs residents are not the only ones able to enjoy the concert. Anyone interested, including Cedar City residents and Southern Utah University students, has been invited to be a part of the audience.

“We could not be more excited to have Jason Cropper perform a live virtual concert for our residents and the internet at-large,” said Saratoga Springs Public Relations Director David Johnson. “This is really an incredible opportunity.”

Cropper’s concert is the first in a winter concert series put together by Saratoga Springs, Utah that will feature a live online performance each month.

Although Cropper left Weezer less than a year after the band was formed, he has been involved in several other music groups including Chopper One and Fliptop. He has also produced for groups such as Buffalo Alice.

Check out Cropper’s music on Spotify or Apple Music, and visit the City of Saratoga Sprigs on Facebook to get updated information on the virtual concert.

Story By: Tori Jensen

feature photo courtesy of unsplash.com