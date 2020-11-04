Southern Utah Spring Football Schedule Revealed

FARMINGTON, Utah — The Big Sky Conference has announced the six-game football schedule that it’s member institutions will compete in this upcoming spring, laying out the opponents Southern Utah will be competing against and the dates of competition.

“This spring football season certainly will be unique, and I am confident that all who care about our conference share in the sentiment that we cannot wait to watch our student-athletes and coaches compete for a Big Sky title and contend for the FCS championship,” Commissioner Tom Wistrcill said. “This schedule provides consistency by utilizing much of the original fall 2020 slate, flexibility by allowing space for games to be rescheduled, and sensibility by prioritizing regional matchups that minimize travel and expenses.”

Big Sky teams will not be permitted to play non-conference games in the spring. Twelve Big Sky teams will take the field in the spring of 2021, as Sacramento State announced on October 15 that it would not compete this season.

Game times and broadcast clearances will be announced at a later date. Each member institution will determine stadium capacities in accordance with local and/or state health ordinances and government officials.

The league has left open dates on March 20 and April 17 for potential makeup games if there are cancellations through the season.

The Thunderbirds will open up their season against the Cal Poly Mustangs on February 27 in San Luis Obispo. Cal Poly has claimed the previous two contests against the Thunderbirds, with the T-Birds picking up a victory at home in 2017.

Southern Utah will have back-to-back road contests to start their campaign, as they’ll travel to Greeley, Colorado on March 6 for a date with the Northern Colorado Bears. The T-Birds are 3-1 against UNC since joining the Big Sky Conference.

On March 13 the Thunderbirds will host their first home game against the Idaho State Bengals.

Southern Utah has claimed their last two contests against ISU, including a 59-34 victory at home last season. Demario Warren is 2-0 in his career against the Bengals.

After a built in BYE week, the T-Birds will again compete at Eccles Coliseum on March 27 against in-state rival Weber State. The Wildcats currently own possession of the Beehive Bowl, which is the rivalry trophy the two programs compete for.

The following weekend the Thunderbirds will have a second-consecutive rivalry game, as they compete for the Grand Canyon Trophy against Northern Arizona in Flagstaff on April 3.

Southern Utah currently owns the Grand Canyon Trophy, as they knocked off the Lumberjacks 31-30 last season at home.

The Thunderbirds will wrap up their 2021 spring regular season at home on April 10 when they host the Idaho Vandals. SUU has only squared off against Idaho once as members of the same conference, and the Vandals claimed that contest in Moscow.

The field of the 2021 FCS Playoff will be set on Sunday, April 18. The FCS Playoffs will commence on April 24 with a 16 team field.

2021 Spring Football Schedule

Date Opponent Location February 27, 2021 @ Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, Calif. March 6, 2021 @ Northern Colorado Greeley, Colo. March 13, 2021 Idaho State Cedar City March 27, 2021 Weber State Cedar City April 3, 2021 @ Northern Arizona Flagstaff, Ariz. April 10, 2021 Idaho Cedar City

Story and photo courtesy of SUU Athletics Strategic Communication