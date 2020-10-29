A Date with Sugar and Spice: Small Town Dating and Couples Costume Ideas

The SUU News Podcast Network has released their sixth episode of season four: “A Date with Sugar and Spice.”

This week, host Liz Armstrong brings on a special guest to talk about what it’s like to date in a small town. Mikyla Bagley, the SUU News outdoor editor, shares her personal dating experiences and sums up her dating life in both high school and college.

Bagley even describes what makes a “real cowboy,” which mostly consists of driving a Dodge truck and avoiding flat brim baseball caps.

In the spirit of Halloween this Saturday, Bagley and Armstrong share a list of last minute couples costume ideas, ranging from Bonnie and Clyde to Jim and Pam from the office to help listeners enjoy the spooky weekend.

To gain inspiration for a Halloween party costume, relate to what it’s like to have limited dating options and listen to a life update from Armstrong and Bagley, tune in to this week’s episode.

To listen to last week’s episode offering a recap of The Bachelorette, tune in to Summer Coombs and Armstrong’s half-hour of gossip.

A library of current and older episodes of “A Date with Sugar & Spice” can be found here.

The SUU News Podcasts Network can also be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Podcasts.

Story by: Elizabeth Armstrong

news@suunews.net