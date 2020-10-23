A Date with Sugar and Spice: Featuring a Special Guest and a Recap of the Bachelorette

The SUU News Podcast Network has released their fifth episode of season four: “A Date with Sugar and Spice.”

In this episode, co-hosts Liz Armstrong and Amanda Walton begin with a life update, talking about their latest obsessions with Shawn Mendes and the Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager.

Walton and Armstrong introduce Hayden Coombs, a professor in the communication department at Southern Utah University and operations manager of the University Journal, as well as his wife Summer. The two were asked to speak on the podcast and give their thoughts on the 16th season of The Bachelorette.

Summer chats with Armstrong and shares her and Hayden’s how-we-met story and talks about how long they’ve been married and their three children.

For the remainder of the podcast, Armstrong and Summer discuss the past two episodes of The Bachelorette, sharing their personal thoughts on the oldest bachelorette in ABC history, 39-year-old Clare Crawley.

They talk about their favorite men of the season, including tall, dark and handsome Brandon Goss and Harvard alumnus Bennett Jordan.

Tune in to be caught up-to-speed on the popular dating show and for Walton and Armstrong’s life update.

A library of current and older episodes of “A Date with Sugar & Spice” can be found here.

The SUU News Podcasts Network can also be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Podcasts.

SUU News hosts a variety of other podcasts covering topics such as sports, pop culture, tabletop gaming, and SUU student stories. If you would like to be involved in an existing SUU News podcast, or host your own, contact Jadon Lamphear at podcast@suunews.net.

Story by: Elizabeth Armstrong

