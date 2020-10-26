Halloween at SUU: Scream Week

Picture this: The Scream, Southern Utah University’s annual Halloween party, spread throughout a week for five days of Halloween fun. Sound too good to be true? Lucky for SUU students, it’s completely true.

The creators of this event at the Student Involvement and Leadership office have spent months planning an experience for students that follows health guidelines during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In the past, the scream has been one night and is this big Halloween party. Because of COVID-19 we couldn’t do that, so this year, we are having one event a day,” event director Eliza Reeve said.

Through Oct. 26-31, a variety of Halloween-themed events will be held for students to enjoy..

On Monday, Oct. 26, the theme for Scream Week will be announced at 6:30 p.m. in the Ballroom. The first 200 students to arrive will get free waffles from Waffle Love. The following day’s activity will coincide with the theme, although details have yet to be released.

Wednesday, Oct. 28, students can sign themselves and three friends up for a palm reading by a fortune teller. That night, there will also be a costume party and costume walk put on by the Pride and Equality Club.

Students can take photos in their costumes in front of Halloween-themed backdrops, and anyone is encouraged to sign up for the walk for a chance to win a prize.

Students will have a chance to indulge in nostalgia during Thursday’s 80’s theme.

The Main Street GameStop will be in attendance Thursday from 7-9 p.m. in the Starlight Room for Dungeons and Dragons. They will give demonstrations for other role-playing games as well as some setups for students to enjoy.

Concluding Scream Week, SUU will host a spook alley from 7p.m. to midnight. The theatre department partnered with the directors at STIL will put on an scary interactive tour of the tunnels underneath the Adams Theatre.

“It’s going to be super scary, hopefully, and super fun,” Reeve said.

Due to COVID-19 guidelines, students will need to sign up for a time slot in order to participate in the spooky alley. Details on how to get a ticket for this event is yet to be announced.

“We couldn’t put on a dance,” Reeve said. “We had to throw that idea out the window. Stretching [the events] into a week allowed us to still safely do some of those fun events that you would normally see at the Scream.”

For more information on Scream Week, visit the STIL page on SUU’s website.

Story by Lainie Hallows

life@suunews.net

Photo Courtesy of SUU and Unsplash