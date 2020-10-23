Utah Sets Another Single Day Record of New COVID-19 cases with 1,960

Iron County reported 15 new cases Friday adding to the third straight single-day record in Utah with 1,960 newly confirmed cases statewide.

The Iron County cases are also contributing to 134 new cases reported in the Southwest Utah Public Health Department region, bringing the department’s numbers to 5,705 in its jurisdiction.

Southern Utah University reported seven new cases during the week of Oct. 15-21 after community members informed the university of a positive test result.

In the SWUPHD region there was one new death report, a Washington County man older than 85.

The Salt Lake Tribune also reported three new deaths in other Utah counties. One death was reported in Davis County, a man between the ages of 45 and 64, and two deaths were reported in Salt Lake County, men between the ages of 45 and 84.

Gov. Gary Herbert released a statement Friday amid the growing case count saying, “This is a record day for Utah — but not a good one.”

The governor’s statement is not only applicable to the single-day new case count record, but also to the 15th day in a row, record high seven-day rolling average for new cases reported in the course of a week.

This new seven-day average record brings the percent of tests coming back with a positive result to an alarming 15.8%.

“Up until now, our hospitals have been able to provide good care to all COVID and non-COVID patients who need it,” Gov. Herbert continued. “But today we stand on the brink.”

Friday has seen an increase of 313 new COVID-19 hospitalizations, 109 of which are currently in the Intensive Care Unit. These new numbers bring Utah’s total coronavirus hospitalizations to 4,939 statewide since March.

The governor is asking Utahns to limit social gatherings and encouraging the use of face masks when physical distancing is not possible.

“Cases of COVID-19 are at an all-time high and I am deeply concerned that COVID exhaustion is as well,” Gov. Herbert expressed. “Now is not the time to let down your guard.”

Story by: Mikyla Bagley

outdoors@suunews.net

Photos Courtesy of SUU Journal Archives