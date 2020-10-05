Utah Reports Four New Deaths From COVID-19

The Utah Department of Health reported 1,105 new cases of COVID-19, with 16 in Iron County from the past weekend. Utah reported four more deaths between the ages of 65 to 84, two of which came from Utah County, with the other two in Salt Lake County and Washington County.

The seven-day rolling average continues to be above 1,000, with 1,027 cases reported on average. Out of the number of tests conducted daily, 13.6% of them come back positive.

Based on student self-reporting, Southern Utah University recorded six new cases during the week of Sept. 24-Sept. 30, totalling 40 cases since the beginning of the fall semester.

In a press conference this morning, Democratic candidate for governor Chris Peterson said the state’s current COVID-19 response plans are failing.

“The virus, if anything, seems to be accelerating, rather than progressing towards suppression,” Peterson said.

Peterson claimed Utah to be “one of the worst hot spots for COVID in America,” and urged the current state government to reform their current plans of action to better stop the virus.

Currently, Gov. Gary Herbert has yet to enforce a state-wide mask mandate while only Provo City and Orem City remain in the orange phase of restriction.

Story by: Amanda Walton

