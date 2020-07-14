COVID-19 Takes Broadway Star

Broadway star Nick Cordero died on July 5 after battling COVID-19. The 41 year-old actor had been hospitalized for three months while battling the disease, as well as having his leg amputated.

The star had been nominated for a Tony Award for his role in “Bullets Over Broadway.” He also received a Theatre World Award and an Outer Critics Circle Award for that role in the same play.

Cordero also acted in other plays on Broadway such as “Waitress” and “A Bronx Tale.” In addition to acting on stage, he made it on several television shows, appearing in “Blue Bloods” and “Law and Order: Special Victims Unit.”

Cordero left behind his wife, Amanda Kloots, and their one-year-old son, Elvis. While in the hospital, Cordero heart-breakingly missed his son’s first steps.

Kloots was active on social media throughout her husband’s battle in the hospital to update friends and family.

“God has another angel in heaven now. My darling husband passed away this morning. He was surrounded in love by his family, singing and praying as he gently left this earth,” Kloots wrote.

Throughout his battle in the hospital, a hashtag campaign went viral for the actor. #WakeUpNick was created to support him while he spent an extended period of time unconscious and sedated.

Kloots held a small ceremony a week later in honor of her late husband. They sang “I’m Here,” from the Broadway show “The Color Purple.”

“Nick would have wanted this to be a celebration. Let’s try to laugh, share great stories and sing for him and to his memory,” said Kloots.

Kloots has continued to share positive and uplifting messages on social media-despite the tragedy. She’s an example that even amidst a pandemic, we can get through hard things together.

To read more about the actor, his accomplishments and his battle with COVID-19, click here.

Story by: Elizabeth Armstrong

Photos courtesy of: cnn.com