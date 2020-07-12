Yongyuan Qualifies For U.S. Women’s Amateur

Southern Utah’s golf athlete Chanikan (Pluem) Yongyuan has qualified to participate in the 120th U.S. Women’s Amateur. The event will be played at Woodmont Country Club in Rockville, Maryland from August 3-9.

The golfer has a stream of accomplishments, one of which includes her becoming the first women’s golfer in Southern Utah history to qualify for NCAA regionals.

Yongyuan is a sophomore at SUU and is majoring in psychology.

“This is an extremely impressive accomplishment for Pluem and we’re really excited that she’ll be representing Southern Utah in the U.S. Amateur,” SUU Director of Golf Richard Church said. “She’s worked really hard to get to this point, and she’s in a great position to have a successful tournament in August.”

Yongyuan qualified for the event based on her WAGR (World Amateur Golf Ranking), where she is currently ranked 142nd in the world.

Originally from Thailand, the athlete is a two-time member of the Big Sky All-Conference First Team. In addition to this accomplish, Yongyuan was awarded as the Big Sky Freshman of the Year following her first season at SUU.

She has claimed three individual titles and 14 top-10 finishes in just two seasons as a T-Bird.

