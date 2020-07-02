SUU’s Middle East Club Hosts Independence Day Celebration

Southern Utah University’s Middle East Club will be hosting Independence Day festivities on July 4, in hopes of bringing community members together to celebrate the nation.

The free event will take place at the Lake at the Hills in Cedar City, Utah from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Individuals are welcome to come and go as they please.

The Middle East Club plans to celebrate American independence with a free barbecue, kayaking on the lake and games for all ages. There will also be rounds of volleyball and music to enjoy throughout the day.

“[The celebration will] bring everyone together to celebrate the Fourth of July, and also [show] that we stand with the U.S. and celebrate with them on their day of Independence,” said club organizer, Abdulelah Fakhrani.

Face masks and hand sanitizer will be available to encourage social distancing during the event, however Fakhrani emphasizes that it is up to individuals to keep themselves and others safe.

All are invited this July 4 to celebrate Independence Day and meet members of the SUU and Cedar City community.

Story by: Amanda Walton

life@suunews.net

Photo courtesy of Abdulelah Fakhrani