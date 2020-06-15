SUU Student Body President Shares Compassionate and Inclusive Message

Student Body President Nouman Kante released this message on June 5, urging students and staff to continue to create an accepting and compassionate campus.

Dear SUU Students,

I write this letter representing the unanimous commitment of the Southern Utah University Student Association (SUUSA). In the last several weeks, and several months before that, we have been witness to epic changes that are as profound as anything that I have seen in my lifetime. Although all of us have been feeling pain, uncertainty, and disruption, some have felt it more than others—most all, the families of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, Tony McDate, Sean Reed, and too many others to mention.

Both the SUUSA and myself, along with other individuals around campus, grieve with those families. We hold them in our prayers and we are committed to the fight of creating a more just nation and community in memory of their sons, daughters, and friends.

I am deeply saddened by the death of these people. Along with many fellow T-birds, my thoughts and prayers are with the Floyd family and all people who have been affected by the incident. At this uncertain time, I, along with every other student leader at SUU, want to redeclare our commitment to creating an inclusive campus atmosphere. The SUUSA is here to serve all students. As a community and family, Southern Utah University does not tolerate racism or any other from of discrimination on our campus. A critical part of being a T-bird is having the spirit and will of inclusiveness, support, acceptance, and understanding of all people no matter our differences or where we come from.

During this difficult time, please know that we are here for each and every one of our fellow SUU students. I encourage all SUU students to contact their elected student leaders if you have any concerns. Our contact information is available at https://www.suu.edu/suusa/executive-council/.

Another resource available to all at SUU is the Center for Diversity & Inclusion and the Office of Equity and Inclusion. The CDI is located in the Sharwan Smith Student Center room (101), everyone is invited to learn about becoming a black community ally or you can reach out to diversity@suu.edu. For information about SUU’s Diversity Equity and Inclusion plan and training, you may contact Dr. Schvalla Rivera, Assistant to the President for Diversity and Inclusion at cdo@suu.edu or www.suu.edu/equity. You can also contact Donielle Savoie, Diversity Coordinator at doniellesavoie@suu.edu.

We care deeply about each of you. Your safety, social, mental, and physical well-beings really are our most important concerns. If you need support, please reach out to Counseling & Psychological Services.

Bringing about change is a lifetime commitment. We can not just seek for change when we see our streets on fire, or our lives being threatened. We must seek change as long as we live. It’s not a sprint, but a grueling marathon.

As Cynt Marshall, the first black female CEO of an NBA franchise, once said, “This is our moment. Don’t miss it. Let’s get it right this time.”

Sincerely,

Nouman Kante

Student Body President

Story courtesy of: https://www.suu.edu/news/2020/06/inclusive-campus.html