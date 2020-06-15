President Scott L. Wyatt Releases Statement Regarding Black Lives Matter Movement

On May 31, our T-Birds exercised their right to free speech, public expression, and peaceful protest and assembly alongside Southern Utah University President Scott L Wyatt.

President Wyatt released this statement in regards to the movement.

The events of the past few days have further exposed the difficult times in which we live. We all mourn the senseless death of George Floyd, and countless other people like him. Southern Utah University is committed to our wonderful, diverse campus community and pledges mutual respect for all. SUU has a long history of supporting First Amendment rights. We reaffirm our commitment to free speech, public assembly and peaceable protests. We pledge to continue teaching and modeling the kind of behavior that will lead to a more inclusive and loving world. Every person has tremendous value; we will work to protect the rights of all. Criminal activity and violent protests set back the advancement of human rights. As Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. said, “Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that.” Together we can be a shining light of what makes the United States a beacon of self governance: A place where peaceful protests lead to needed change. As the world watches, we recommit to these core American principles of expression and progress. We are grateful for our role in educating and advancing freedom and opportunity for all.

As a university, we pledge to continue teaching and modeling the kind of behavior that will lead to a more inclusive and loving world. Every person has tremendous value & we will work to protect the rights of all.

Story and photos courtesy of: https://www.suu.edu/news/2020/06/black-lives-matter-protest.html

