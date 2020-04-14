Kolton in Quarantine

Usually, Kolton Pierson can be spotted all over campus, whether that be in the Nest helping students, studying in the library or cheering at Southern Utah University’s sports events.

Or well, that’s what his days used to be like.

Pierson, a graduate student in the Master of Arts in Professional Communication has called Cedar City home for many years. During his time at Southern Utah University, he has been a part of many different organizations including Presidential Ambassadors, SUU Student Association, Spikeball Club and more recently, the ACES.

Due to his level of involvement on campus, Pierson is a pretty busy man. But since the outbreak of COVID-19, his life has changed dramatically.

“The biggest change I think is the number of people and interactions you get. If you ever walk by campus, nobody is there,” said Pierson. “Since it is such a college town, the number of people has plummeted, which has been super interesting.”

Since SUU encouraged students to move home, the city has now become vacant.

In fact, Pierson lived in a house with 10 roommates and now only three of them are left.

“I am a very extroverted person so it has been hard to keep myself inside,” said Pierson. “It’s been a huge change to try and be okay with that. I don’t like to do homework at my house, I usually do it at the library, so that’s been weird to have my home be my work and homework space. It’s been an adjustment.”

For the past couple of weeks, Pierson’s schedule has become much more relaxed, something he is not accustomed to.

Here is a day of Kolton Quarantine

Wake up (later than he usually would for school) Eat breakfast (which he usually always skipped) Work for four hours by reaching out to students to see how they are doing. Lunch Homework Scooter ride or try to do something outside Video Games Movie Repeat

Of course, the order may switch up a bit, and some days he might splurge to get some ice cream at Dairy Queen’s drive-thru, most are spent within the confines of his house.

Since a student can only do homework for so many hours a day, Pierson uses his downtime to connect and communicate with others.

“I feel like I’m a positive person, but I’m trying to reach out to friends and acquaintances to see what they are doing and if I can help out. I am trying to reach out to people I don’t usually get to see, and see how I can help them.”

Even though times are hard and the future is unknown, Pierson is thankful to be a part of a school and community that come together as a family to support one another.

“This is temporary and as we come together we can push through it and be better for it. It’s crazy times but I am happy to be a part of a community that is helping each other out.”

Story by: Cassidy Harmon

eic@suunews.net

Photos Courtesy of Kolton Pierson