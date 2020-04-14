Cooking in Quarantine for College Chefs

With the majority of the population stuck inside and trips being limited to essential travel only in many places, several families are at a loss for what to have for dinner.
But now is the perfect time to dig deep into the pantry and try out these quarantine recipes.
Taco Soup
If you are searching for a warm, zesty, easy-to-cook meal, then this is a great option for any stay-at-home chef. All the ingredients are cost-effective and it’s a good gluten-free option or vegan (optional) dish if desired.
- One pound of hamburger
- One medium chopped onion
- Two eight-ounce cans of corn
- One eight-ounce can of black beans
- One eight-ounce can of kidney beans
- Two 15-ounce cans of tomato sauce
- One package of taco seasoning
Brown hamburger and onion. Spray a medium or large crockpot with cooking spray. Add other ingredients to the crockpot and set the heat on medium for six hours or high for four hours.
Italian Chicken
This dish is another great crockpot option. Just combine all ingredients and quarantine cooks will end up with a creamy, comforting meal.
- Four frozen chicken breasts
- One envelope of dry Italian salad dressing mix
- Two eight-ounce cans of condensed cream of chicken soup
If desired split chicken breasts in half for smaller servings. Spray crockpot with cooking spray. Combine all ingredients in a medium or large crockpot. Cover and set on high heat for six to eight hours or on low heat for ten to 12 hours.
Italian Pasta Salad
If chefs are looking for a refreshing meal that gives a full serving of fruits and vegetables, this is a great vegetarian option.
- One or two-pound box of farfalle pasta
- Two cucumbers
- Two 2.25-ounce cans of sliced olives
- Three tomatoes
- Three green onion
- Half cup of mozzarella cheese cubed
- One bottle of Italian dressing
Cook farfalle pasta in a boiling pot of water. While pasta is cooking, cut vegetables and cheese into cube bite-size pieces. Set aside. Drain water from pasta and place pasta into a large bowl. Combine the vegetables and cheese in a medium bowl. Combine pasta, vegetables, and cheese together. Pour over Italian dressing to taste. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
Spaghetti
For any aspiring home cook, spaghetti is a recipe that can be used over and over again to feed an entire family. Spice up this classic dish by substituting the normal tomato sauce with an alfredo sauce substitute.
- One package of spaghetti pasta
- Two 15-ounce cans of tomato sauce
- One package of spaghetti sauce seasoning mix
OR
- One jar of marinara sauce
Cook spaghetti pasta in a boiling pot of water. In a separate pan, combine cans of tomato sauce and package of spaghetti sauce seasoning mix. Drain water from pasta and place pasta in a large bowl. Combine pasta and sauce together.
Breakfast Sandwiches with Fried Potatoes
Breakfast meals do not have to happen just in the morning. Any breakfast food such as waffles, omelets, French toast or pancakes makes great last-minute dinners that will always please even the pickiest of eaters. Breakfast sandwiches are a great option that can be customized for each person. Consider cooking up sausage or bacon instead of ham, or cooking up hash brown patties for vegetarians.
- English muffins
- Six eggs
- Sliced ham
- Four medium russet potatoes
Wash and cube potatoes. Spray a pan with cooking spray and place potatoes in pan on medium heat. Cover potatoes with lid until brown, stirring occasionally. Season with salt and pepper as desired. In a separate pan, combine and scramble eggs. Season with salt and pepper as desired. Cook sliced ham until brown in a pan greased with cooking spray. Slice and butter English muffins and toast in a toaster or on a stove.
Stack ingredients and dig in.
Armed with these recipes, any aspiring home chef can take on the challenge of cooking during quarantine. Cooking these recipes from home will help any family save money from the temptation of DoorDash and UberEats, while satisfying the pickiest eaters in the family.
Story by Alex Greenwell
news@suunews.net
Photos Courtesy of Unsplash.com