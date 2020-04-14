Cooking in Quarantine for College Chefs

With the majority of the population stuck inside and trips being limited to essential travel only in many places, several families are at a loss for what to have for dinner.

But now is the perfect time to dig deep into the pantry and try out these quarantine recipes.

Taco Soup

If you are searching for a warm, zesty, easy-to-cook meal, then this is a great option for any stay-at-home chef. All the ingredients are cost-effective and it’s a good gluten-free option or vegan (optional) dish if desired.

One pound of hamburger

One medium chopped onion

Two eight-ounce cans of corn

One eight-ounce can of black beans

One eight-ounce can of kidney beans

Two 15-ounce cans of tomato sauce

One package of taco seasoning

Brown hamburger and onion. Spray a medium or large crockpot with cooking spray. Add other ingredients to the crockpot and set the heat on medium for six hours or high for four hours.

Italian Chicken

This dish is another great crockpot option. Just combine all ingredients and quarantine cooks will end up with a creamy, comforting meal.

Four frozen chicken breasts

One envelope of dry Italian salad dressing mix

Two eight-ounce cans of condensed cream of chicken soup

If desired split chicken breasts in half for smaller servings. Spray crockpot with cooking spray. Combine all ingredients in a medium or large crockpot. Cover and set on high heat for six to eight hours or on low heat for ten to 12 hours.

Italian Pasta Salad

If chefs are looking for a refreshing meal that gives a full serving of fruits and vegetables, this is a great vegetarian option.

One or two-pound box of farfalle pasta

Two cucumbers

Two 2.25-ounce cans of sliced olives

Three tomatoes

Three green onion

Half cup of mozzarella cheese cubed

One bottle of Italian dressing

Cook farfalle pasta in a boiling pot of water. While pasta is cooking, cut vegetables and cheese into cube bite-size pieces. Set aside. Drain water from pasta and place pasta into a large bowl. Combine the vegetables and cheese in a medium bowl. Combine pasta, vegetables, and cheese together. Pour over Italian dressing to taste. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Spaghetti

For any aspiring home cook, spaghetti is a recipe that can be used over and over again to feed an entire family. Spice up this classic dish by substituting the normal tomato sauce with an alfredo sauce substitute.

One package of spaghetti pasta

Two 15-ounce cans of tomato sauce

One package of spaghetti sauce seasoning mix

OR

One jar of marinara sauce

Cook spaghetti pasta in a boiling pot of water. In a separate pan, combine cans of tomato sauce and package of spaghetti sauce seasoning mix. Drain water from pasta and place pasta in a large bowl. Combine pasta and sauce together.

Breakfast Sandwiches with Fried Potatoes

Breakfast meals do not have to happen just in the morning. Any breakfast food such as waffles, omelets, French toast or pancakes makes great last-minute dinners that will always please even the pickiest of eaters. Breakfast sandwiches are a great option that can be customized for each person. Consider cooking up sausage or bacon instead of ham, or cooking up hash brown patties for vegetarians.

English muffins

Six eggs

Sliced ham

Four medium russet potatoes

Wash and cube potatoes. Spray a pan with cooking spray and place potatoes in pan on medium heat. Cover potatoes with lid until brown, stirring occasionally. Season with salt and pepper as desired. In a separate pan, combine and scramble eggs. Season with salt and pepper as desired. Cook sliced ham until brown in a pan greased with cooking spray. Slice and butter English muffins and toast in a toaster or on a stove.

Stack ingredients and dig in.

Armed with these recipes, any aspiring home chef can take on the challenge of cooking during quarantine. Cooking these recipes from home will help any family save money from the temptation of DoorDash and UberEats, while satisfying the pickiest eaters in the family.

Story by Alex Greenwell

Photos Courtesy of Unsplash.com