Local Review: Brick House Cafe

When friends or family come to town and ask to go someplace local in Cedar City, I have two words for them: Brick House Cafe.

The local restaurant located conveniently on Main Street has been a favorite of mine since my first year at Southern Utah University. The food is high quality and delicious, the atmosphere is fun and welcoming and the staff is mostly comprised of students.

I’ve never ordered anything from Brick House that I did not enjoy. The cafe features burgers, sandwiches, larger entree meals and dessert. With creative options of burgers, including a patty made out of 50% beef and 50% bacon, I have never once been bored looking at their menu.

The Aloha Burger is a favorite dish of mine that includes seared pineapple, teriyaki sauce and provolone cheese. I like to add a bit of a twist to my order by substituting the beef with chicken. Just trust me.

For a lighter option, the restaurant serves a plethora of sandwiches and salad options, making it friendly for vegetarians alike. Besides the flavor-packed entrees, most Brick House meals are served with a number of sides to choose from.

The sweet potato fries are what got me absolutely hooked on the local cafe. They’re perfectly salted, which pairs oddly wonderfully with the option of sweet, gooey (but not too gooey) caramel sauce and Utah’s favorite condiment: fry sauce.

Pro tip: drizzle the caramel sauce over the fries and then dip them in fry sauce. Once again, trust me.

If the food wasn’t enough to attract customers, the decor of the restaurant screams small-town charm. The walls are lined with different antique-looking items, including quotes and road signs.

The friendly and catering staff proudly wear shirts that say, “Where the women are strong, the men are good looking and the food is all above average.” I, for one, agree with that statement.

Although this is my go-to restaurant in Cedar, the wait for food can often be long. For those planning to visit, try not to go on a completely empty stomach. However, I like to believe it takes a while to perfect a fantastic burger.

Looking to try something new this weekend? Make sure to check Brick House Cafe off your list.

Story by: Amanda Walton

life@suunews.net

Photo Courtesy of: tripadvisor.com