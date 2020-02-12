Finding Love Through Identity Week

Love comes in many forms and Southern Utah University’s Student Programming Board is helping students enjoy Valentine’s Day through celebrations of culture, identity and family.

Throughout the week leading to Valentine’s Day SPB will host a variety of activities for students. These events will have free food and opportunities to learn about other students’ lives and cultures.

On Feb. 10, SPB hosted “Vibrant SUU.” They worked with clubs under the Center for Diversity and Inclusion and religious and nonreligious organizations, such as the LGBTQ+ society. Students came to learn about different cultures through this fun-filled event while enjoying free food.

The “Share Your Folklore” event is on Feb. 12 from 5-7 p.m. in the Living Room, which will allow students to share stories about their families or friends. Through these stories, the event will showcase the differences and similarities between participants’ families and lives.

The third event during Identity Week is “Love in Many Cultures” on Thursday, Feb. 13 at 11 a.m.-1 p.m in the Living Room. Students can come to learn about how different countries celebrate love and what the culture is like when it comes to dating and marriage.

The final event for Identity Week is on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14 at 5 p.m. in the Ballroom. The event is called, “Tbirds make SUU Beautiful” meaning no matter where a person comes from, who they are and what beliefs they have, all students are T-Birds and make SUU beautiful.

The event will have pizza, chocolates and popcorn for attendees as well as blank letters to write to friends and faculty.

“Valentine’s Day isn’t just for lovers, so when students come in they will write letters to people they appreciate, respect and admire on campus, listen to music of their choice and make new friends,” said the SPB representative in charge of Identity Week.

The SPB organization wants to help bring the students together and to make sure that no one feels unloved or unwanted.

Follow @suu.spb on Instagram to learn more about Identity Week and upcoming events.

Story by: Shay Camp

shay13disney@gmail.com

Photos courtesy of: Southern Utah University