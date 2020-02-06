A Happy Little Paint Night at SUU

On Tuesday, Feb. 4 the SUU Student Programming Board put on a Bob Ross paint night in the Sharwin Student Center.

The event was split into four 30-minute sessions where students watched a Bob Ross tutorial and then painted their own masterpiece.

“We put on the Bob Ross paint night to mix up the fun dances and big events and create an experience that is more lowkey for the more introverted students,” said Heather Garcia, assistant director for Student Involvement and Leadership.

Each session was open to 50 students who were immersed in the ultimate Bob Ross experience. Actors dressed as Bob Ross and his masterpiece also made an appearance Tuesday night.

“I feel like being dressed as Bob Ross’ painting is the quintessential moment in my life,” said Brynn Call, an exploratory studies major at SUU. “I feel like my whole life has come full circle and it was all because of the team effort that was put into making this event happen.”

Megan Baker, a communication major and event director for the SPB, is looking forward to more events like this one.

“We got the inspiration for the Bob Ross paint night from past events like pumpkin painting and the pop party,” said Baker. “We are trying to do a better job of involving creativity in our events.”

Events hosted by SPB occur every Tuesday and Friday during the school year. Follow them on Instagram @suu_spb or download the SUU app to find out more about future activities. The next event is Comic Con on Saturday, Feb. 8 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Story by: Skyler Ball

skylerball@suumail.net

Photos by: Skyler Ball