Lunar New Year at SUU

SUU will celebrate the Lunar New Year on Jan. 29. The festival will take place from 6-8 p.m. in the Ballroom and is meant for everyone.

The event is aiming to have food, entertainment and games that will give students a taste of China. Along with that, they will have tables dedicated to educating about the culture and promoting study abroad trips to Asian countries.

Ritchie Ford, a senior studying exercise science and VP of Large Events for the International Student Association,is excited about the event his team has put together.

“We want to give the people [that celebrate Chinese New Year] a taste of home, as well as introduce American students to another perspective of celebrating the New Year,” said Ford.

The Lunar New Year is a part of many Asian cultures. It begins with the first full moon, Jan. 25 this year, and is celebrated over the following few weeks.

Traditionally, the celebration includes honoring ancestors, dances, fireworks and a lantern festival on the final day. Red is also the primary color for decorations.

This year’s Lunar New Year marks the beginning of the Year of the Rat on China’s zodiac calendar. People born as a part of the Year of the Rat are believed to be clever and content with peaceful lives.

The ISA welcomes everyone to learn about and experience Chinese culture this Lunar New Year.

Story by: Alex Shilling

alexschilling98@gmail.com

Photo courtesy of the ISA