SUUSA Senate Meeting 1/28

On Jan. 28, Southern Utah University Student Association held its weekly Senate Meeting. This week they approved funding requests along with having some announcements.

The Graphic Design Club requested funding to attend the Y Conference. The conference takes place from April 3 to April 4 in San Diego. The conference will allow students to network, learn new skills and get a bigger picture about the opportunities for their degree. SUUSA approved $1,650 in funding for the eleven students that will attend.

The Range Club also made a funding request to attend The Society for Range Management Conference. This conference takes place from Feb. 16 to Feb. 20 in Denver. There will be competitions for the students to participate in as well as providing networking opportunities at the conference. SUUSA approved $900 in funding for students that will attend the event.

There were also a few announcements.

The Center for Diversity and Inclusion will be hosting “Script for Solidarity” on Jan. 30 from 4:30 to 6 p.m. This will be an event for students to write letters of encouragement to individuals in detention centers.

Greek Life’s representative Madison Hufford stated that an “informal rush” is still possible for students interested in Greek Life.

The Lower Division Students Committee is searching for exploratory senator positions, so students interested in being a part of SUUSA will have new opportunities to participate.

Finally, a recurring theme throughout the meeting was an emphasis on SUUSA funding. Along with working to make funding requests easier, SUUSA is also looking to ensure that their funding has the most benefit to the students and senate.

“We’ve funded anything from club socials, club events, club travel,” stated Andrew Clemons, Vice President of Finance.

SUUSA Senate Meetings are held every Tuesday at 11:30 to 1 p.m. in the Sterling Church Auditorium located in the Sharwan Smith Student Center.

Story by: Alex Schilling

Photos courtesy of: Alex Schilling and the Center for Diversity and Inclusion.