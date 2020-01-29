SUUSA Election Information

SUUSA Elections are about to begin and potential candidates have a lot they need to know. The Leavitt Center held an optional meeting to discuss some of the most important details on Jan. 28, however, that information is also available online.

The meeting went over important dates, some of the most important election bylaws, consequences of ignoring bylaws and finally rounded things off with a chance for students to ask questions.

Jeff Carr, a junior majoring in political science and current Student Body President, opened the meeting with a brief speech about why student government is important.

“If you wanna learn leadership this is one of the best ways to do it. You can make real change,” said Carr.

Potential candidates have until Feb. 7 to fill out their candidacy declaration, however, it is more in-depth than signing your name and desired position.

In order to qualify for an executive position, the potential candidates must be full-time students with a 3.0 GPA. Senate officers must have a 2.75 GPA. Students must also meet with the staff advisor and the person currently in their desired position to ensure they understand the position.

Along with these qualifications, students must read the entirety of the election bylaws, maintain their GPA, be enrolled in the applicable college for Academic Senators and go by year rather than credits for Class Senators.

Declared candidates will then be required to attend all election events. This will include two meetings in the Leavitt Center on Feb. 11 and Feb. 25, both from 5 to 6 p.m. The meeting on Feb. 11 will also include an optional workshop from 6 to 7 p.m.

The final required event before campaigning is a candidate meet and greet that will be held on March 4 from 6 to 7 p.m. Following the meet and greet, campaigning will begin.

The final event before the general election is a candidate debate in the Living Room from 11 to 1 p.m on March 10.

The election will be held in two batches.

The smaller primary election takes place from March 5-6 and will cover two positions: the Vice President of Clubs and the Business Senator.

The broader general elections will take place on March 11 and will include SUUSA President, Vice President of Academics, Vice President of Finance, Vice President of Clubs, Student Planning Board President, and finally College and Division Senators depending on your year and degree.

Students interested in running for SUUSA should visit their election page and reach out to the current SUUSA representatives.

Story by: Alex Schilling

alexschilling98@gmail.com

Photos courtesy of: Alex Schilling