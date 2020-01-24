SUU and DSU Team Up for Piano Pedagogy Conference

Southern Utah University (SUU) and Dixie State University (DSU) are teaming up to hold the Southern Utah Piano Pedagogy Conference on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Dixie State University. Workshops begin at 9 a.m. and will continue throughout the day until 6 p.m. Registration is $25 and is free for high school and college students.

Kevin Olson, composer and featured presenter, says, “These events are so important to the music teaching community, since most of our interactions are with students and the opportunities to learn from our colleagues don’t happen often. I’m impressed with the work Dr. Bohnenstengel and his team have put into organizing this conference. I hope it becomes a treasured tradition in the southern Utah piano teaching community.”

This conference will highlight different issues that piano teachers are facing in the industry. These topics include effective practice and performance, remote teaching, fundamentals, improvisation, injuries, and prevention. Along with inspired workshops, this conference offers a recital featuring piano students from the area and other special performances. The recital is part of the DSU All-Steinway Series.

Mark Gubler, local piano teacher, shares, “This conference is an amazing opportunity to learn new ideas and approaches from successful piano teachers coming from all over the state! Each presenter is an expert in their chosen topic, and I’m so excited to learn from each of them. I hope teachers from around the southern Utah community will take full advantage of this conference.”

For more information and to register for the conference, click here.

