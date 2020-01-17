The Biggest Game Releases of 2020

A new year has just begun and with it comes a massive line-up of new games and consoles. 2019 was a slow year as it didn’t have a stand-out title, but 2020 is looking to be the complete opposite, with many fantastic games coming out soon.

January starts things off with more niche titles. The long-awaited Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot comes to PS4, Xbox One, and PC on Jan. 17. This game will retell the classic anime story from start to finish, allowing players to jump into the shoes of some of the main protagonists. Along with this, there will be various ports, downloadable content and even a remaster.

February continues on with games for a wide variety of players. The two bigger titles of the month are Dreams, coming to PS4 on Feb. 14, and Marvel’s Iron Man VR, coming to the PlayStation VR on Feb. 28. Dreams allows players to create their own games, meanwhile Iron Man VR puts players into the suit, with an original story to enjoy.

March is where things start to really ramp up. There is a mix of big and small games coming out in March, but many players will be primarily focused on one of two games: Doom Eternal on PS4, Xbox One and PC, or Animal Crossing: New Horizons for the Nintendo Switch. Both will be released on Mar 20. Doom is an action-packed and bloody first-person shooter, whereas Animal Crossing will put players in the role of a villager that cares for an island with cute anthropomorphic animals.

April has fewer release dates announced, but there are still two of the biggest games of the year coming this month. Resident Evil 3 will be released on PS4, Xbox One, and PC on Apr. 3. Final Fantasy VII Remake releases a week later for the PS4 on Apr. 10. Both are beloved games from the ‘90s that are being completely remade, and are two of the most anticipated games of the year.

Coming to the PS4 on May 29,The Last of Us Part II has created lots of excitement for gamers. The Last of Us is one of the most beloved games released in the last decade and many consider it the best title released in that timeframe. The sequel is one of the most highly anticipated games of 2020.

September is the last month that currently has solid game release dates. Marvel’s Avengers was delayed from May to Sep. 4 for PS4, Xbox One, Stadia and PC. This title is looking to be big, but it also has a fair amount of skepticism. It is intended to be an online game where people team up with other players as one of their favorite Avengers, with new characters to be added after the initial release. Similarly delayed, Cyberpunk 2077 was pushed from April to Sep. 17 for the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. In this game, players will explore a scientific crime-ridden world alongside Keanu Reeves.

While the second half of the year is mostly a mystery, but does include the release of the PS5 and Xbox Series X, the beginning of 2020 is definitely kicking off the decade with a lot of love for gamers.

Story by: Alex Schilling

alexschilling98@gmail.com

Photo courtesy of: Square Enix, Nintendo, Marvel, and CD Projekt Red