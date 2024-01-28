Utah’s plan to improve outdoor recreation

Utah is known worldwide as a hotspot for outdoor recreation. With five national parks and nearly 50 state parks, outdoor culture is important to the state’s residents and tourists. Last year, 4.6 million people visited Zion National Park, and that number is projected to grow even higher next year. This abundant traffic has made it increasingly more urgent to make changes in order to maintain the landscapes as well as provide a fulfilling experience to this high volume of adventurers.

With that in mind, the Outdoor Adventure Commission and Division of Outdoor Recreation have collaborated with the Institute of Outdoor Recreation and Tourism at Utah State University to research and develop a new sustainable action plan for the operations of the Utah parks.

Known as the “Utah Outdoor Strategic Recreation Plan,” this new program is intended to improve the parks’ overall useability and reach through collaborating with private investors; educating visitors on safe, eco-friendly adventure practices; developing more trail systems and park usability; and advancing the health benefits and economic growth of each site.

This program is meant to be adaptable, so changes may look different from park to park. In southern Utah, this plan will most benefit visitors to locations like Zion National Park, Bryce Canyon and Cedar Breaks.

With so much growth in community and resources, it’s a perfect time to get outside and explore nature. There is so much opportunity to experience life in the outdoors. So now the only question is: where’s the next adventure?

For those with questions about the Utah Outdoor Strategic Recreation Plan, visit recreation.utah.gov for more information.

Author: Caden Wiegman

Photos courtesy of SUU

Editor: Lily Brunson

outdoors@suunews.net