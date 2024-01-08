Welcome Back Week to kick off spring semester

Southern Utah University is celebrating the start of the spring semester with a Welcome Back Week of activities. Organized by the Student Involvement and Leadership Office, the festivities will begin on the first day of classes, Jan. 8, and will end on Friday, Jan. 12. Students will have plenty of opportunities throughout the week to celebrate being back at SUU.

Craft Night

The first event of Welcome Back Week is a craft night, and will take place on Monday from 6-8 p.m. The craft night will be in the Student Center Ballroom.

Pizza Restaurant Wars

Local pizza restaurants will compete in the second event of Welcome Back Week. Students will sample food from Pizza Cart, Pizza Factory and Pizza Hut, and then vote for their favorite restaurant. The event is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 9, from 4-5 p.m.

Bingo Night

On Wednesday, Jan. 10, STIL will be hosting a bingo night. From 6-8 p.m., students can come play in the Ballroom.

Pool Party

The final event of Welcome Back Week is a pool party at the J.L. Sorenson Physical Education Building swimming pool. The party, which will feature treats, games and music, is scheduled for Friday, Jan. 12, from 6-8 p.m.

Welcome Back Week is an opportunity for students to start the new semester on a positive note by getting involved on campus. For more information about the STIL office and their other upcoming events, visit their website.

Author: Nick Stein

Photo: Courtesy of STIL Office

life@suunews.net