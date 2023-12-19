Get a behind-the-scenes look at an SUTV film

For those needing more to do during the holidays, here is a unique invitation from professor Jon Smith: You can observe the Cedar City Fire Department burning down a shed for an upcoming SUTV film.

In January, the COMM 4760: Advanced Video Production class will be producing a film about the first major feature film shot in Cedar City 100 years ago. In their fictitious story, a young film student finds the long-lost film and then, tragically, the film burns up again in a shed.

We will be burning down a shed about five minutes outside of town on Wednesday, Dec. 20. We will do some preliminary filming at dusk at about 5:30 p.m., and then the shed will burn down around 6 p.m.

You can observe at a short distance by pulling into the property and keeping to the right. There will be plenty of parking, and the address is 1860 Lund Highway, the large road west of the airport road.

“Kids might find it fun to watch,” said Smith, adding that people, especially children, are all a bit obsessed with fire. “If we don’t see you there, have a merry Christmas and a nice break.”

Story: Jon Smith

Photo: Denise Jans