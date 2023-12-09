Week 4 WAC women’s power rankings

Week four of women’s basketball is complete, and everyone has finally had a chance to play in conference games. California Baptist University, Grand Canyon University and Stephen F. Austin State University are all 2-0 in the WAC to start the season, while three teams are still searching for that first conference win.

University of Texas Rio Grande Valley

Previous ranking: 11

Next game:

— Home against Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi on Dec. 14

The wait for their first win of the season will continue, as UTRGV lost both of their games last week. Texas Rio Grande struggled to shoot the ball, averaging only 56 points in their last two games and shooting a combined 31.9% from the field.

Record: 0-8 overall, 0-2 WAC

University of Texas at Arlington

Previous ranking: 10

No games this week

The University of Texas at Arlington has now lost their last three games by an average of 22.6 points. The defense has continued to struggle to get stops and rebound the ball. Teams this year are shooting 47.4% from the field and are outrebounding UTA by 11.9 rebounds per game.

Record: 1-8 overall, 0-2 WAC

Utah Valley University

Previous ranking: 7

Next game:

— Home against Utah State University on Dec. 9

If Utah Valley University wants to compete and stay in games against some of the best teams in the WAC, the offense needs to make some improvements. They are shooting just 27.8% from the three-point line. One bright spot is the defense forcing 21.9 turnovers per game.

Record: 3-5 overall, 0-2 WAC

Seattle University

Previous ranking: 9

Next game:

— Home against San Diego State University on Dec. 11

After earning their first win of the year against Utah Valley, Seattle University dropped their only game this week against Southern Utah University 83-56. One concern in that game was the rebounding margin. Seattle University was outrebounded 48-29.

Record: 1-7 overall, 1-1 WAC

Tarleton State University

Previous ranking: 8

Next game:

— Home against the University of Incarnate Word on Dec. 10

Tarleton State University went 1-1 last week, ending their four-game losing streak. Despite their 2-5 record and being toward the bottom of the conference standings, TSU ranks third in the four main defensive categories in the WAC.

Record: 2-5 overall, 1-1 WAC

Southern Utah University

Previous ranking: 7

Next game:

— At the University of New Mexico on Dec. 7

Southern Utah earned its first conference win of the year when they blew out Seattle University 83-56. Senior guard Daylani Ballena is averaging 18.6 points on 52.3% from the field in her last three games.

Record: 2-5 overall, 1-1 WAC

Abilene Christian University

Previous ranking: 5

Next game:

— Home against McMurry University on Dec. 11

Freshman guard Payton Hull is an early frontrunner for WAC Freshman of the Year since she continues to play at a high level. Hull was named WAC Newcomer of the Week for the second time in a row after averaging 28 points in their two games. She is also the only player in the conference this year to score multiple 30-point games.

Record: 4-4 overall, 1-1 WAC

Utah Tech University

Previous ranking: 3

Next game:

— Home against Weber State University on Dec. 9

Utah Tech and California Baptist battled back and forth in their game on Wednesday night with Utah Tech losing 78-69. Redshirt sophomore Macie Warren scored a season-high 26 points on 10/17 shooting. If Warren continues to play at this level, these two teams could meet in the tournament.

Record: 5-3 overall, 1-1 WAC

Stephen F. Austin State University

Previous ranking: 4

Next games:

— Home against Portland State University on Dec. 7

— At the University of Alabama on Dec. 9

SFA has been one of the best teams these last two weeks, riding a four-game winning streak. Their most recent win came against Abilene Christian University at 89-82 in double overtime. Sophomore guard Kyla Deck was named WAC Player of the Week after averaging 24 points over the last two games.

Record: 5-2 overall, 2-0 WAC

Grand Canyon University

Previous ranking: 2

Next game:

— At Arizona State University on Dec. 8

Grand Canyon is arguably the deepest team in the conference. In their win against the University of Texas at Arlington, GCU had five different players score double figures. If they continue to get this depth, they will be poised to make a deep run in the WAC tournament.

Record: 6-2 overall, 2-0 WAC

California Baptist University

Previous ranking: 1

Next game:

— At Pepperdine University on Dec. 9

Senior guard Chloe Webb has looked like one of the best players in the WAC this year. Webb leads the WAC in scoring with 21.1 points and in rebounding with 8.8 per game. She is also tied for second in the WAC with three double-doubles.

Record: 7-0 overall, 2-0 WAC

