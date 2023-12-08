SUU Alumna Elected to the House of Representatives

Republican Celeste Maloy won Utah’s second congressional district special election over competitor Kathleen Riebe on Tuesday, Nov. 21, which elected her to the U.S. House of Representatives.

Maloy will be replacing her former boss Rep. Chris Stewart, who resigned in September after 10 years in Congress due to his wife’s health. Maloy had his endorsement and was favored to win.

After Maloy’s former boss’s spot opened, many politicians in Utah wanted to take his place in Congress. All candidates having their different ideas and strategies. Maloy’s platform stood out for her focus on the district’s rural and southern counties.

Maloy is the fifth woman in history to represent Utah in the U.S. House of Representatives. ​She had a significant lead over her competitor in every county except Salt Lake County, which favored her competitor Riebe.

​“We did it,” Maloy said. “One thing I can promise is that I’m going to do everything I can to be the best representative of the people in Utah’s second congressional district.” The second congressional distict spans over Salt Lake City and the Western and Southern portions of Utah.

Maloy was sworn into office on Tues. Nov. 28 bringing the house to its full capacity of 435 members. She will serve for the rest of the election term.

Author: Taeya Garcia

Photo courtesy of SUU

Editor: Anna Mower

news@suunews.net