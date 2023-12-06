Join SUU Outdoors for an ugly sweater climb

On Wednesday, Dec. 6, SUU Outdoors will host its annual ugly sweater climb. From 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., students are encouraged to wear their least attractive Christmas apparel as they climb Southern Utah University’s climbing wall in the J. L. Sorenson Physical Education Building.

As finals week approaches, this activity offers students a break from studying and a chance to clear their minds with an evening of festive rock climbing.

“Climb. It’s fun,” said SUU Outdoors Basecamp Specialist Grace Schmidt.

SUU is known for its close proximity to many adventure destinations and makes accessible outdoor recreation a priority for its students. The annual ugly sweater climb is one of many ways SUU Outdoors encourages students to partake in these activities alongside an enthusiastic community.

“It’s fun to get creative and wear something you usually wouldn’t usually wear when you’re climbing,” Schmidt said. “It’s just as fun to see everyone else’s cool sweaters, too.”

Students have a chance to leave this climb with more than just jolly spirits. The person wearing the ugliest sweater will be awarded a prize. Students will enter the contest upon arrival, and the winning sweater will be voted by other participants.

Additional information about this event and more is available on their Instagram and the SUU events calendar.

Author: Heather Turner

Photographer: Lily Brunson

Editor: Lily Brunson

outdoors@suunews.net