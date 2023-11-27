Trail review: Hiking Hidden Haven to Benson Creek’s frozen falls

Located off of state Route 143 between Parowan and Brian Head, the Hidden Haven trailhead marks the beginning of a 1.4-mile out-and-back hike along Benson Creek to its 33-foot-tall waterfall. The entire trail is well-shaded by trees and follows the braided stream for much of the hike.

This trail is rated as moderately difficult. Some scrambling on loose rock may be required, so hikers should take care to watch their step and make sure they’re on stable ground, especially in colder months where patches of ice carpet the ground.

Once all precautions have been taken and preparations made, hikers can embark on the first stretch of the trail, which parallels the highway until it reaches Benson Creek.

After crossing a bridge, hikers will find the Hidden Haven Amphitheater located off a small branch of the trail about one-third of a mile from the trailhead. This detour presents explorers with the uncommon placement of a stage in the middle of a forest. The wooden theater and benches look to be slightly worn, but are still in good condition and make for an interesting stop.

Backtracking from this amphitheater will return hikers to an intersection. From here, they can choose to return to the trailhead, opting to avoid a worthwhile scramble to the highlight of the trail, or follow one of two unexplored paths. Both paths are part of a loop that leads to the falls, with the shorter north path following the creek and the south path taking hikers on a longer route that offers a scenic overlook.

After pressing on, hikers will find themselves on either side of a t-junction. Going straight will take them to the other side of the loop, while the east spur leads to the rocky final stretch of the trail and the falls.

At the end of the trail, hikers will find themselves standing before the falls, which flow from a cliff erected above the surrounding landscape. The waterfall’s flow varies and depends on recent precipitation and time of year, but at the time of this article’s publication, they are flowing steadily through flanks of thick ice. In addition to the water, the rocks around the creek are diverse and plentiful and add to the beauty of the landscape.

The Hidden Haven trail is a short and sweet hike that allows visitors and locals alike an easy-to-reach trail. Though beautiful in the fall, the persistent shade and water also make this an ideal summer hike.

Author: Jacob Horne

Photographer: Chloe Copeland

Editor: Lily Brunson

outdoors@suunews.net