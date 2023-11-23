Keeping Affairs in Order

One of the most enticing aspects of attending college at Southern Utah University is the T-Bird experience that students receive outside of their classes through events, clubs and resources. Students may not realize, though, the difference that the vice president of student affairs makes in this experience by spearheading projects that make campus life more enjoyable.

Jared Tippets has served in this executive position over everything student-related for nearly nine years, overseeing the development of new ideas like the Student Health Clinic and the expansion of existing services such as the Helping Our People Eat Pantry.

Although he wanted to pursue a career in higher education administration, Tippets originally attended Utah State University to earn his bachelor’s in business information systems. He focused his studies on computer science, knowing the field was extremely profitable compared to his alternative idea.

Yet, after working in strategic business development for an online job site, he realized he wasn’t finding fulfillment.

“I really wanted to work in higher ed. That’s where my passion was,” Tippets said. “I wanted to be involved in students’ lives and watch them come in as timid first-year students and graduate four years later confident and full of passion and motivation to change the world. I wanted to be a part of that and influence people’s lives for the better.”

Returning to school as a student, Tippets focused his continued education on his passion, learning strategies that university presidents can use to influence organizational change or university culture.

He served in a few other positions at various universities, but Tippets couldn’t pass up the vice president opportunity that former university President Scott Wyatt offered him in 2015. Since then, he has worked with his team, the Division of Student Affairs, to improve SUU.

Student Affairs offers career services, tutoring, testing, counseling, academic advising, financial aid and student support services, which play a crucial role in Tippets’ area of expertise: retention.

The trick to retention

Retention is a task that all colleges must tackle. It requires universities to satisfy students’ needs and desires so that they will continue to attend college until they receive their degree.

This is one of Tippets’ biggest points of emphasis. “I just want students to take advantage of the higher ed experience,” he said. “I wake up every morning thinking, ‘How can I help more students come to SUU, find their sense of belonging, find what motivates them in life, find a passion and gain a strong desire to give and make a difference in the world?’”

Tippets has dedicated himself to ensuring the time students spend at SUU leaves a valuable and lasting impact on their lives. His team shares a mission of putting students first, calling it the “SUU Way.” This culture makes the Division of Student Affairs a creative powerhouse for change with their progress scattered across campus.

The Assistant Coaches for Excellence and Success program is an initiative that Tippets is particularly proud of. It allows first-year students to connect with peer mentors called ACES. These coaches help them make connections and get involved on campus early in their student experience.

Another project is the current academic advising model. This system keeps T-Birds educated on the classes they’re signing up for and gives them an advisor to refer to about their scholarly pursuits.

The increased focus on providing help to students through in-person or online connection with mental health resources is yet another initiative the team can take credit for. Student Affairs has gone to great lengths to support the Health and Wellness Center and Counseling and Psychological Services.

“I couldn’t do any of it without an amazing team,” Tippets said. “I see myself as a tour guide. I’m just waving the flag, and everybody’s following me.”

These proactive efforts to make students feel more comfortable, supported and cared about at SUU have made a significant difference in the retention of students. Compared to when Tippets first arrived on campus, roughly 10% more freshmen are staying at the school and 10% more students are graduating than ever before.

While Tippets and the Division of Student Affairs have provided T-Birds with a great set of opportunities, Tippets’ priority is emphasizing the importance of student involvement during the college experience.

The college buffet

Tippets views the T-Bird experience as a buffet. Everything is available on the table so people can indulge themselves. If people take advantage and try the mix of items on the table, they will have a great experience at the buffet.

“We encourage all students to become involved on campus through a variety of avenues, including student clubs and organizations, student government, outdoor recreational activities, intramural sports, concerts, guest speakers, service-related activities and other campus-sponsored activities and events,” Tippets said.

However, Tippets and the team struggle with the task of showing students why it’s important for them to utilize their time here and learn in as many ways as possible.

“We can provide all the resources in the world, but if students don’t take some initiative to eat from the table or take advantage of those resources, they will leave frustrated with SUU,” Tippets said.

One of the reasons he believes that student involvement is so crucial in college is the modern workforce.

With hundreds of thousands of graduates searching for jobs each year, a degree alone will hardly make a candidate stand out.

By making the most of their time in college, students can make their resumes pop out from the rest.

“We differentiate ourselves not by the piece of paper, but by the experiences we have, the leadership opportunities we take on, study abroad trips or anything that opens our minds,” Tippets said. “ You have to take advantage of all that’s here. Differentiate yourself.”

Author: Kale Nelson

Photos Courtesy of Jared Tippets

eic@suunews.net

This article was originally published in the October 2023 edition of the University Journal.