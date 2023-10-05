SPB kicks off October with pumpkin painting

To kick off a month of spooky events, the Southern Utah University Student Programming Board hosted a pumpkin painting event on Tuesday, Oct. 2. The first 200 students to arrive claimed a free pumpkin to paint.

Creativity at the event was as bountiful as the paint. Designs that students painted on their pumpkins ranged from abstract coloring, vines with blooming flowers and bright hearts on a white background. Warm cider was provided as a refreshment for students as they painted their pumpkins and socialized with peers.

“[Pumpkin painting is] a way that we can build some excitement for some of our other events that are coming up throughout October,” said Matthew Watson, an SPB director for this year. “We’ve got stuff happening every week leading up to The Scream, which is our big event at the end of the month.”

Life at college is about more than just going to classes and eating ramen noodles. A key aspect of the college experience is trying new things and meeting new people. The SPB provides ample opportunity for students of all backgrounds and class levels to achieve both.

The SPB is a division of the Student Involvement and Leadership Office, which exists to “ensure our university is full of student life,” per the SPB webpage. The SPB is responsible for hosting many free events for students, such as Casino Night, Welcome Week and school dances.

Watson encouraged students who wish to become more involved on campus to attend events hosted by SPB or to join the organization to help in their planning. To stay up to date with their events and others, follow SUU Student Life on Instagram.

Author: Jacob Horne

Photographer(s): Madeline Bradley

Editor: Audrey Gee

life@suunews.net