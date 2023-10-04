A guide to TDAA’s student organizations

One of the main draws of Southern Utah University is its Department of Theatre, Dance and Arts Administration. Between its BFA program and proximity to the Utah Shakespeare Festival, it boasts an impressive program. One of the easiest ways SUU students can get involved with the program is through its student clubs and organizations.

SUUDO

The Southern Utah University Dance Organization aims to provide dance opportunities to the university’s community, especially to students that aren’t dance majors.

“It’s important to build an artistic community here, and I know that there are a lot of dancers who are looking for opportunities to still dance and get involved,” said SUUDO President Olivia Willden. “Part of why SUUDO exists is to provide those opportunities. If you’re interested in dancing or looking for ways to be involved in the dance community here, it’s a great place to start.”

USITT

SUU’s chapter of the United States Institute of Theatre Technology is the on-campus club for students interested in the behind-the-scenes workings of theatre. Every year, USITT attends the national conference, which will be in Seattle this year.

“USITT offers an amazing opportunity for students to connect with people with similar interests and have academic and financial support to further their education into elements of technical theatre,” said USITT President Riley Meyers.

USITT meets Wednesdays from 6-7 p.m. in the Auditorium Building Design Lab.

Thunder Theatre Educators

The university’s newest TDAA club, Thunder Theatre Educators, aims to create a community for students to gain professional development in theatre education.

“It’s important for us to meet and collaborate with our fellow theatre educators so we can grow and learn together, as well as provide a voice for them at SUU and the TDAA department,” said Thunder Theatre President Charlie Adamson. “[Thunder Theatre] was created for students to not only find their place within the TDAA department but a place at SUU.”

Second Studio

Second Studio is SUU’s student-run theatre company. They produce two full-length productions per semester in addition to monthly showcases aimed at the university community as a whole.

“You’re free to make whatever you want to make. It’s a sandbox,” said Second Studio co-Artistic Director Hannah Luther. “It’s an ability to just play and explore your creative impulses and also gives you a really tangible amount of experience for working on shows or working on a board.”

Second Studio’s next event will be their October SUU Live showcase on Oct. 14 in the Auditorium Black Box. For more information about Second Studio events, follow them on Instagram.

