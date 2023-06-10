SUUSA sweetens up the summer with s’mores and slam poetry

Members of the Southern Utah University community gathered on the library quad on June 8 to enjoy s’mores and slam poetry.

After toasting marshmallows over miniature heaters, participants could sign up to read some of their favorite poetry to the audience. Volunteers either read their own pieces or shared poetry from poets that resonated with them.

SUU Student Association VP of Programming Hunter Bosgieter planned the event with hopes to provide students an opportunity not typically available.

“Slam poetry was something I really wanted to do,” Bosgieter said. “It’s a more niche group that doesn’t get attention very often. We thought that it would be a really good pairing to add s’mores and a fun outdoor setting to introduce and involve more people.”

The theory worked well in practice, drawing people who simply wanted to enjoy the atmosphere as well as those who chose to share.

Micah Cajilig, one of these volunteers, expressed some powerful messages of self-love through thoughtful poetry he wrote himself.

“I’ve been slamming for a few years, so [the event] definitely caught my eye,” Cajilig said. “This has been one of my favorite events.”

Story and photo by: Kale Nelson