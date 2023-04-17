SUU jazz ensembles present spring concert

On April 12, the jazz ensembles of Southern Utah University performed their spring concert. Four ensembles performed at the event, including two student-led jazz combos.

The concert opened with Brady Poor’s jazz combo performing “Cheese Cake” from Dexter Gordon’s 1962 album “Go!” Poor played lead saxophone for the group, while Will Walker played bass and Josh Castillo-Romero played drums. Their set concluded with “The Night Has a Thousand Eyes” by Jerry Brainin.

After the combo’s performance, Jazz Ensemble II took the stage under the direction of David Torres. Their performance began with “Mr. Timmons” by Gene Thorne and featured Isaac Sumner playing solo tenor saxophone. “Mr. Timmons” was composed and arranged by a member of the Jazz Ambassadors, one of the leading military jazz groups.

The ensemble’s program continued with several jazz standards, including “St. Louis Blues,” written by W. C. Handy and arranged by Sammy Nestico, as well as “My Lament” by Maria Schneider.

Jazz Ensemble II’s portion of the concert concluded with “Little Minor Booze” by Willie Maiden. The tune featured Damian Cervantes playing solo alto saxophone and the group’s director Torres on solo trumpet.

Drew Holland’s jazz combo followed Jazz Ensemble II’s performance. Holland played lead tenor saxophone throughout their set, which consisted of Holland’s arrangement of “Jubilife Village” by Go Ichinose, “Body and Soul” by Johnny Green and “Last Train Home” by Pat Metheny.

The final group of the evening was Jazz Ensemble I, directed by Adam Lambert. Their opening number, “A Minor Matter” by Craig Fraedrich, featured several members of the ensemble as soloists. After another tune by Fraedrich, the band performed “Waiting For Your Call” by Regan Brough. The piece featured Zach Anderson, Camille Overson and Zach Bagley as soloists. Kenny Rittenhouse’s “Freddie’s Side of the Blues” concluded the concert.

The concert was livestreamed and can be viewed here.

Story by: Gracie Butterfield

accent@suunews.net

Photos courtesy of Mia Clark