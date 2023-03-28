Zion shuttle reopens for spring

As of March 11, the Zion Canyon Shuttle System has reopened to provide public transport to Zion National Park visitors. No reservation or permit is needed to use the transportation.

The shuttle system is split into two different lines that operate from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The Zion Canyon Line offers access to park locations such as Angels Landing, the Narrows, Emerald Pools and the West Rim Trail, while the Springdale Line shuttles guests through town and to Zion Canyon Village.

“The National Park Service began operating the Zion Canyon Shuttle System more than 20 years ago, and in that time, it has recorded millions of boardings,” Zion National Park Public Affairs Specialist Jonathan Shafer said. “We know that everyone who boards the shuttle is here to enjoy the national park. We are glad to be able to provide a service that not only reduces crowding and congestion in Zion Canyon but that also enables easier travel to trailheads.”

While the system opens up opportunities for public transportation, it does close off one popular route to typical traffic. The Zion Canyon Scenic Drive is closed to private vehicles during shuttle operation, so to access the route, visitors must use the shuttle or ride a bicycle.

It is important that guests stay aware of any changes on cancellations in the schedule by checking online and at a visitor center before their trip.

“In 2022, we recorded more than five million total boardings, and we are prepared to welcome everyone who will enjoy the shuttle this year,” Shafer said. “We encourage everyone to check our seasonal shuttle schedule before arriving in the park by visiting the site. After arriving, check at a park visitor center to get new information and a shuttle system map.”

Shuttles will continue to run until Nov. 4, although the schedule of operation will change on May 20. More information on Zion National Park and other services they provide can be found here.

Story by: Kale Nelson

outdoors@suunews.net

Photo by: Lily Brunson