SUU announces new financial aid opportunities for Native American students

With registration for the 2023 fall semester quickly approaching, many students are searching for new ways to help ease the financial burden of paying for college. To assist with this, Southern Utah University provides many scholarship opportunities, the latest of which are for Native American students.

Through the Utah Native American Tuition Gap Award, SUU is now providing tuition waivers for undergraduate students within eight of Utah’s federally recognized tribes via the Native American Student Award, including:

— Northwestern Band of Shoshone Nation

— Confederated Tribes of Goshute

— Skull Valley Band of Goshute

— Paiute Indian Tribe of Utah

— San Juan Southern Paiute Tribe

— Ute Indian Tribe of Uintah and Ouray Reservation

— Ute Mountain Ute Tribe

— Navajo Nation

“We are thrilled to offer this tuition waiver to current and future Native American students,” said SUU President Mindy Benson. “We want our students to experience the transformative power of higher education and pursue their degrees at SUU without financial barriers.”

The scholarship is renewable for up to eight semesters of classes at SUU, so long as the student meets the following conditions:

— Must be a Utah resident or a non-resident student who qualifies for resident tuition.

— Must be enrolled full-time (12+ credits) in a degree-seeking program.

— Must be an enrolled member of one of the listed Utah tribes or any federally recognized tribe, if the member graduated from a Utah high school.

— Must be eligible for in-state tuition.

— Must have a current completed FAFSA on file at SUU by the first day of each semester receiving the award. If a student is selected, a verification must be completed before funds are disbursed into the student’s account.

Additionally, students must continue to make satisfactory academic progress toward degree completion in order to renew this award each semester.

The award seeks to mitigate the financial barriers that may prevent Native American students from obtaining a higher education. Students interested in applying for the tuition waiver should visit SUU’s Financial Aid and Scholarships Office, either in-person or through their website, or contact their financial aid counselor.

Story by Jacob Horne

news@suunews.net

Photo Courtesy of SUU