Thin Line Comedy to present St. Patrick’s Day-inspired comedy show

Southern Utah University’s Thin Line Comedy improv group will be holding a free show entitled “Kiss Me, I’m Funny” on March 9 at 7:30 p.m. in the Sterling Auditorium. The show will feature music from SUU student musician Lillian Vandaam.

“I had classes with Lilli before; I have heard her play before at events, and she’s been absolutely wonderful,” said Thin Line President Zina Johnstun. Vandaam will be playing music catered to the theme of the show, with the possibility of some Irish music.

“Kiss Me, I’m Funny” will feature St. Patrick’s Day-themed improv games and provide opportunities for audience participation.

“Come with some crazy suggestions for us, the wildest thing you can think of. Put us through the wringer,” said Johnstun. “See what we can do because we want to see what people do with it.”

Thin Line Comedy’s ultimate goal is to give joy and entertainment to their audience, as laughter releases endorphins. They do a collection of improv, both long and short-form, and stand-up comedy.

“The world is super stressful, and there’s a lot going on, and sometimes, you just need a break from the outside world,” said Johnstun. “For me, especially, comedy is a way to get out of that.”

