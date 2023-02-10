Second Studio to bring ‘SUU Live: Love and Heartbreak’ to SUU

Second Studio, Southern Utah University’s student-run theatre company, will be hosting their first SUU Live variety show of the semester following their successful January 24-Hour Theatre event. The Valentine’s Day-themed “Love and Heartbreak” show will take place in the Auditorium at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11. Tickets cost $3.

Showcase directors Nash Kenning-Ballesteros and Jett Larson decided to cancel January’s SUU Live in order to give 24-Hour Theatre their full attention, but they will be making a strong return this new year.

“I don’t think people realize how fun it can be seeing people do things they’re passionate about,” said Micah Cajilig, one of the performers. “It’s really kind of freeing in a sense from an audience perspective, too.”

SUU Live is available for all majors to participate, with auditions happening the Monday before the show. There will be twelve acts in this month’s show, including a performance from co-Showcase Director Larson.

“Love and Heartbreak,” while featuring some returning faces, will also be hosting a small number of new people with new acts.

“I resonated with the theme. I thought it was silly. I thought it was fun. And I thought, from a creative standpoint, that was something I was already quite aligned with,” said Cajilig, who auditioned for SUU Live in order to integrate more into the theatre side of SUU.

At its core, SUU Live is an opportunity for students to have a low-stakes chance to perform in front of their peers.

“It opens up opportunities for people — not just in the theatre community but outside of it — to be able to perform,” said Alana Bowers, another of the evening’s performers. “Not just singing or dancing or theatre things, but also other things.”

Story by: Tessa Cheshire

accent@suunews.net

Photos courtesy of Second Studio