The Piano Guys return to SUU for holiday concert

Southern Utah University welcomes The Piano Guys to the America First Event Center on Saturday, Dec. 10, from 8–9:30 p.m. as part of its 125 Years of SUU celebration.

The Piano Guys and SUU have a longstanding relationship that has brought the performers back over and over again, the AFEC selling out each time.

The group consists of two performing members, pianist Jon Schmidt and cellist Steven Sharp Nelson, as well as videographer Paul Anderson and music producer Al van der Beek.

The group originated as a social media strategy for Anderson’s music store and have since released over 10 albums and recorded more than 80 music videos.

When choosing a band for concerts, SUU hopes to reach as many people in the community as they can. The Piano Guys offer something that not many performers can: their eclectic audience who delights in whatever the Piano Guys play. They cover a diverse array of music, such as classical, classic rock and top 40 hits that students know and love.

Article by Audrey Gee

life@suunews.net

Photos courtesy of Josh Rossi and the Piano Guys