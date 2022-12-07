Bread and Soup Night makes the evening merry and bright

The first Monday of the month, Dec. 5, brought the Community Engagement Center’s Bread and Soup Nite to the Sharwan Smith Student Center Ballroom. This particular Bread and Soup Nite offered something extra: a little Christmas spirit.

Students gathered for an evening of unlimited food, laughter and entertainment for either $3 or $1 with the donation of a nonperishable food item.

The event offers students the chance to get to know one another and take a break from the stressors of the week, something especially important as finals week creeps closer.

Santa Claus was available for pictures, and a “Christmas attire” costume contest rounded out the first hour with a festive note. However, it was when Wee Be Groovin’ hit the stage that the crowd was filled with the perfect note of Christmas spirit.

Wee Be Groovin’ is a weekly after-school dance program at Cedar East Elementary School that gives children the opportunity to learn new skills, exercise and have a good time. The program is run entirely by SUU volunteers.

“We think that every child should have the chance to learn,” said Pam Branin, the director of the Community Engagement Center.

This event was one of the few occasions where the students were able to show off what they learned in front of an audience. The crowd was filled with cheers of support from the beginning to the end of the show.

“The support we saw here tonight is a true moment of success for the program,” Branin said.

The program meets Mondays from 3:45-4:45 p.m. and requires no dance experience. Those interested in learning more about Wee Be Groovin’ can contact them at weebegroovin@suu.edu.

Article by Audrey Gee

life@suunews.net

Photos by Audrey Gee and Michele Purin via Unsplash