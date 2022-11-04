SUMA hosts Day of the Dead Celebration at SUU

On Saturday, Nov. 5, the Southern Utah Museum of Art is presenting their annual Day of the Dead celebration at the Beverley Center for the Arts.

The event will last from 12–6 p.m. and will feature music, dance, food, art and more activities. The performing bands will include Mariachi Rosas Divinas, an all-female mariachi band based out of Fort Worth, Texas, and southern Utah’s Ballet Folklórico Herencia Hispana.

The holiday surrounding the event, Día de los Muertos, is celebrated to honor loved ones who have passed away through remembrance.

One of the available activities will be a community “ofrenda,” where members of the community submitted photos of loved ones to be displayed and honored during the event.

Similar to other events that take place at SUMA, there will be an art exhibit featuring works made by SUU students made in the spirit of the holiday. There will also be opportunities to make paper marigolds, otherwise known as “cempazúchitl,” sugar skulls and Calavera masks during the celebration.

Jessica Kinsey, the executive director of SUMA, shared her admiration for how the community has assisted with the event.

“We are proud to host southern Utah’s largest Day of the Dead event, giving us the opportunity to engage with our Hispanic community and share this holiday with a broader audience,” Kinsey said. “Every year, our event grows, and this year, I was blown away by all of the submissions to our community ofrenda. The ofrenda that has been on display at SUMA all week honors more than 100 ancestors and loved ones with the opportunity for visitors to contribute additional names.”

All members of the community are encouraged to attend, and admission to the event will be free of charge. Additional information about the celebration’s activities and events can be found here.

Story by: Luke McKenzie

life@suunews.net

Photos courtesy of the Southern Utah Museum of Art