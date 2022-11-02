SUU aviation program hosts annual career fair

The Southern Utah University aviation program is hosting its annual career fair for students interested in creating a career in the aviation industry. The fair will last from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Nov. 3 and is located at 2410 Aviation Way in SUU’s Hangar 1.

Currently, 36 companies are scheduled to attend the event, including SkyWest, Allegiant and Spirit Airlines.

For students looking for employment opportunities during the event, the program will have a resume review table to make last-minute edits to students’ resumes, and headshots will be taken by the aviation marketing team. The conference room in the hangar will also be made available for on-site interviews.

Isabel Torkelson, the student placement and transition specialist for the aviation department, discussed how the event is a great opportunity for both current and former students that are curious about joining the industry.

“This would be a great event for students interested in joining the field of aviation and is open to all students and alumni,” Torkelson said. “It is a great chance to see the different types of aviation jobs out there for rotor-wing pilots, fixed-wing pilots, and A&P mechanics.”

Students with questions regarding the event are encouraged to contact Torkelson through her email at isabeltorkelson@suu.edu.

Story by: Luke McKenzie

news@suunews.net

Photo Courtesy of Mark Jordan on Unsplash