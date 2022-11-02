SUU’s Archaeology Repository guided tours provide an opportunity to explore the past

As part of the celebration of Southern Utah University’s 125th anniversary, the SUU Archaeology Repository will provide a guided experience on Thursday, Nov. 3, from 7-8 p.m.

A second tour will be offered on Nov. 17 at the same time for those who can’t make it to the first event. Both tours will be located in the basement of the Electronic Learning Center in Room 101-A.

The repository is one of five places in the state where archaeological collections are housed for future analysis and research. It features artifacts from across Utah, primarily from the southwestern portion where SUU is located.

Barbara Frank, the director of the repository, explained how the repository presents researchers from across the nation with a place to study collections from this region.

“They are mostly prehistoric collections that are representative of the prehistoric cultures that lived in this area,” Frank said. “They include Paleo-Indian, Archaic, Anasazi, Fremont and Southern Paiute, as well as historic collections from the early 20th century, thus spanning a period of about 12,000 years.”

While the repository displays an abundance of cultural artifacts that outline an extensive period of human history, opportunities like the tour are not always open to the public. It is usually a closed facility that can only be visited when the curator is present.

“The repository is a unique institution, and this event provides both the community and students an opportunity to learn about archaeology and the prehistory of southern Utah in a hands-on way,” Frank said.

To learn more about this and the remaining 125th-anniversary events, visit the official SUU website.

Story by: Kale Nelson

kalehnelson@gmail.com

Photo by: Luke McKenzie