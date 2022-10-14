How SUU Football has earned their 3-3 record

After two straight losses, the Southern Utah University Thunderbirds are ready to get back into the win column against the Abilene Christian University Wildcats. The Thunderbirds have broken even on the season and in the WAC with a 3-3 overall record and 1-1 record in the conference.

At 4-1 on the season and 1-0 in the conference, the Wildcats will be no easy task, led by two-time WAC offensive Player of the Week running back Jeremiah Dobbins. The Thunderbirds and the Wildcats are set to battle at 3:25 p.m. this Saturday, Oct. 15, in Abilene, Texas, for the Wildcats’ Homecoming game.

A look back

The Thunderbirds started their season strong with a commanding 44-13 home victory over the University of St. Thomas. Their next game was against PAC-12 powerhouse University of Utah, where they lost 73-7 against the Utes at the Rice-Eccles Stadium.

The Thunderbirds took a close 17-10 road win against Western Illinois University and then a 31-17 victory over in-state rival Utah Tech University, which was their third win on the season. This is more than they’d won in the past two seasons combined.

The momentum shifted in the next two games as the Thunderbirds fell to Eastern Kentucky University in a 35-28 nailbiter on the road. Then returning home to face the Tarleton State University Texans, where the Thunderbirds outscored the Texans 27-7 in the fourth quarter but couldn’t complete the comeback, and lost 42-40.

The offense for Southern Utah has been led by Justin Miller with ten passing touchdowns and 1,603 yards while completing 67% of his passes. Four of those touchdowns have been hauled in by Isaiah Wooden, who has also accounted for 525 receiving yards.

Defensively, the team has been rolling. Rodrick Ward has been a leader in the Thunderbird secondary and ranks third in the Football Conference Subdivision for pass breakups. Ward also has three interceptions on the season that has led the Thunderbirds to third in the FCS in interceptions with nine overall. Zach Strand has recovered two fumbles for the squad, which ranks him third in the FCS.

The Thunderbirds will look to get back on track while the Wildcats look to take down another WAC opponent Saturday, Oct. 15, at 3:25 p.m. Fans can also watch the Thunderbirds and Wildcats face-off on ESPN+.

Article by: Chevy Blackburn

sports@suunew.net

Photos by: SUU Athletics