SUU showcases athletic clubs at Meet Your Clubs Night

Southern Utah University’s Student Programming Board held Meet Your Clubs Night: Sports Edition, where multiple athletic clubs hosted tables to provide information and recruit students in the Sharwan Smith Student Center Ballroom on Oct. 14.

“The event is to get people involved and get to know some of the clubs we offer on campus,” SPB member Tim Isom said. “We have about 150 active clubs. The event is to give a quick view of the athletic clubs and help people find a club that they are interested in.”

The night was filled with fun activities, including a soccer obstacle course, basketball competition, lively music and tacos.

SUU men’s lacrosse was one of the clubs in attendance. For member Raiden Lanza, the club is about growing the game and establishing a foundation for the sport on campus.

“Anybody that wants to join is more than welcome to,” Lanza said. “We have a women’s lacrosse club, as well. We try to bring everyone together and enjoy lacrosse.”

SUU offers a variety of sports clubs, including hockey, soccer, baseball, disc golf and more. Details and contact information for any student organization can be found in the SUU app under the clubs section or through T-Bird Connection, which can be found in the resources section of your mySUU portal.

Article by: Anthony Colasuono

sports@suunews.net

Photos by: SUU News