Keith Howells to present on lost Aztec gold at OES

The next installment of SUU Outdoors’ Outdoor Education Series will feature former SUU Outdoors Director Keith Howells and how he got on the History Channel searching for lost Aztec gold. The event is free to the public and will be held at Basecamp in the Student Center on Thursday, Oct. 13, at 6 p.m.

“I’m gonna be talking about the myths and legends that Montezuma II, the last emperor of the Aztecs, had his vast wealth of gold buried in the southern Utah region,” said Howells. “There’s so many cool stories and coincidences that point to there being truth.”

Many researchers have theories and ideas of where the gold might be located. As the lost treasure awaits, researchers should be aware of the curses, traps and spirits rumored to be protecting it. Odd coincidences have linked the gold to the Southern Utah area and Howells is prepared to present his findings.

“I have my theories and plans, and there’s still lots of people exploring and searching for it,” Howell stated. “If you’re into mystery and pseudo-archeology with adventure, this presentation will spark the inner Indiana Jones in you and have you wondering if the treasure is buried right around the next canyon turn.”

Mattias Schmitt will present at the next OES event on Thursday, Oct. 27, at 6 p.m. He will be teaching attendees about the total solar eclipse of Dec. 4, 2021 and its passing through the Scotia Sea, the South Georgia Islands and the Antarctica Peninsula.

Article by: Chevy Blackburn

chevyblackburn@suumail.net

Photos courtesy of SUU Outdoors and Nadjib BR on Unpslash