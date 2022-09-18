Jeanne Jo kicks off 2022 A.P.E.X. season

The Ask. Ponder. Educate. [X]. 2022 season began Sept. 15 with director, actor and artist Jeanne Jo in the Great Hall at the Hunter Alumni Center.

Jo holds a Master of Fine Arts from the Rhode Island School of Design and a doctorate from the University of Southern California’s School of Cinematic Arts. During her time in college, she worked on various personal short films. After her schooling, she worked on cinematic blockbusters “Star Trek Beyond” and “Black Panther” as a researcher.

Her personal films touch on gender, power, and physical and emotional vulnerability, garnished with a layer of humor and over-the-top gore. Event attendees were treated to several of these short films, such as “Tampoon,” “Punch Me” and “Rachel from New York.”

Jo currently has a display at Southern Utah Museum of Art entitled “What Am I Doing Here?” It features 17 short films that explore different metaphorical and literal trials, all of which Jo takes on herself. Numerous screens project these films simultaneously to create an immersive experience. Some of the films include a windy tea party, a long trek in heels and a camera that beats up those it captures images of.

“Working with SUMA has been an absolute delight,” Jo said. “I’ve received so much support as an artist, and it’s a pleasure to be able to come back and talk about my work.”

The exhibit will remain in SUMA until Sept. 24, 2022.

More information on A.P.E.X. and future events can be found here.

Article and Photo by Audrey Gee

life@suunews.net