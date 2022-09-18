125 years of tradition: Homecoming 2022 might be the best one yet

The 125th year of Southern Utah University will include one of the most historic and largest homecoming celebrations in SUU history from Sept. 19-24.

Monday begins with the Homecoming Kickoff Party on the Library Plaza from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Alumni will be handing out free snow cones, and students are invited to drop by to learn about becoming a tradition keeper. They can also pick up their Homecoming tracker card, which incentivizes event attendance. After going to four events plus Inauguration and Forever Red, students can turn in the tracker Friday night for the chance to win scholarships or other prizes.

Later in the evening, a Mario Kart tournament will begin at 6 p.m. Students will have the option to play Mario Kart in The Wing, located in the Sharwan Smith Student Center, or drive in races of their own on the upper quad using wiggle carts.

On Tuesday there are cardboard boat races from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the J.L. Sorenson P.E. Building. The event is a long held tradition at SUU where students build handmade boats and race across the pool.

The Royalty Pageant will take place in the SUU auditorium at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday night. Students are invited to attend, watch talents, and support fellow students.

Wednesday begins with WACky Wednesday. To celebrate SUU’s move into the Western Athletic Conference, Thunderbird Athletics will host games, food and music on the Library Plaza.

Mics and Mocks also takes place on Wednesday. The event is an open mic night with mocktails where students are invited both to perform and to watch from 7–9 p.m. Free food will be provided.

On Thursday, the Academic Convocation, Power of Place happens at 11:30 p.m. in the Gilbert Great Hall in the Hunter Alumni Center. The event will feature the stories of five members of SUU’s history that focus on the bright visions, dedication and hard work that shaped the university over time. Each story will be shared by a current member of SUU’s community and the entire event will be narrated by Ask. Ponder. Educate. X. director, Ryan Paul.

The Inauguration Community Service event will begin later that day at 3 p.m. and continue until 6 p.m. Students will have the opportunity to make fleece blankets for local kids and care kits for the Iron County Care and Share Shelter in the Ballroom and repaint the Coal Creek Bridge in the Cedar City Veteran Park.

At the Eccles Coliseum, the pep rally and powderpuff football game will begin at 8 p.m. Students are encouraged to show their school spirit and prepare for the Homecoming football game happening later in the week.

Friday will present President Mindy Benson with the Presidential Inauguration in the American First Event Center at 3 p.m. All students along with alumni, faculty and local community members are invited to attend wearing red to celebrate the first female president of Southern Utah University. Following the inauguration, there will be a celebration on the Library Plaza.

Forever Red will keep the party going throughout the night. With True T-Bird, games, food, fireworks and musical performances from three bands, students, alumni and community members will have everything they need to kick off the weekend.

The final day of Homecoming, Saturday, will begin with the Homecoming Pancake Breakfast in the Hunter Alumni Center parking lot from 9–10 a.m. Not only are there pancakes, but it offers a great chance to grab a spot to view the parade.

The Homecoming Parade will begin at 10 a.m. and will run down West University Boulevard throughout the hour. Numerous clubs, community members and other organizations will be represented throughout the parade, making the event a delight for everyone in attendance.

After finishing up the parade, the community is encouraged to head over to the AFEC for the volleyball game versus Utah Tech University at 12:30 PM.

The tailgate begins at 4 p.m. in the softball field parking lot. With free food and lots of school spirit, it is sure to be the perfect send-off to the final event of the week.

The Homecoming football game will tie the week together at 6 p.m. at the Eccles Coliseum. T-Bird Nation will be cheering on their football team versus SUU’s in-state rival, Utah Tech.

More information on Homecoming week can be found here.

Article by Audrey Gee

life@suunews.net

Photos courtesy of Southern Utah University