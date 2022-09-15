SUU Second Studio to hold back-to-school-themed SUU Live

Southern Utah University’s student-led theatre company Second Studio will be holding their monthly variety show, “SUU Live,” for the first time this semester. It will be held Saturday, Sept. 17, at 7:00 p.m. in the Black Box Theatre, found in the Auditorium. Tickets cost $3.

“SUU Live is a monthly variety show that Second Studio runs,” said Kolton Nielsen, Second Studio Artistic Director. “It is an opportunity for students in the College of Performing and Visual Arts but also anybody that wants to showcase any talents or perform songs, dances or comedy routines.”

The theme for this month’s SUU Live is talent show/show and tell, an open-ended theme that leaves space for SUU students to choose from a wide variety of acts, including impressions and monologues.

Along with this month’s SUU Live being the first of the semester, it’s also the first for Showcase Directors Jett Larson and Nash Kenning-Ballesteros in their positions. With a new Second Studio Board in place, some changes have been made to how the event is being run.

“The biggest change that we wanted to make this year is making it all about the performers,” said Nielsen. “In the past, we’ve had wonderful showcase directors that had such fun energy, but a lot of times, we lost sight of the acts themselves.”

SUU Live’s time has also been moved this semester. In the past, the shows took place at 10 p.m., but this year, it has been moved to 7 p.m. to make it more accessible to the student body at large.

SUU Live follows two weekends of other Second Studio events, making September a busy month for the group. Those wishing to stay up to date with Second Studio should follow the them on Instagram @2ndStudio. Auditions have already closed for this weekend’s SUU Live, but there are opportunities every month to be involved in the show.

“Even though performing can be scary to a lot of people, I encourage people to take that one step out of their comfort zone,” said Nielsen. “You will be embraced by a community of people that are very welcoming and fun.”

Article by: Tessa Cheshire

accent@suunews.net

Photos courtesy of Second Studio